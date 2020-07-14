EDMONTON -- About 100 people gathered at the Alberta legislature Tuesday morning to protest the effect of education cuts on special needs resources in schools.

Hold My Hand calls itself a grassroots non-partisan group of about 1,300 families and school staff who are concerned about their kids and students come fall, following cuts to funding for children who manage a disability or delay and to division budgets, resulting in support staff layoffs.

"We don’t want other people speaking for us anymore about our children because it hasn’t been good for years," organizer Shantel Sherwood told CTV News Edmonton.

"Anybody who's been in this knows it shouldn’t be about which school board you're in or how good of an advocate you are.

"Everyone should be getting the same supports. It would be equitable education across the board."

In the capital region, Parkland School Division saw a Program Unit Funding reduction of $5 million, Edmonton Catholic Schools $28 million, and Edmonton Public Schools $29.5 million.

At the Tuesday rally, families and staff shared their stories and concerns.

Some held signs that read, "Fair doesn’t mean giving every child the same thing, it means giving every child what they need."

Hold My Hand organizers hoped the messages reached Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.

Her ministry has maintained students with disabilities and delays will continue to be funded through the Specialized Learning Support Grant, and that the $128-million reallocation of dollars to COVID-19 response from school budgets will be returned when classes resume.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman