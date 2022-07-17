Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples Church

The Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples officially reopened its doors Sunday.

After two years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building since 2020.

The church has been a First Nation, Métis and Inuit parish since 1995 - blending Indigenous and Catholic tradition and ceremony. Elders from the parish consulted on the plans to redesign the church after a 2020 fire damaged the century old building and exposed asbestos in the walls.

Candida Shepherd, Sacred Heart parish council member, said the new church is a step forward for the parish and for the city.

“It has allowed us to claim this building truly as something we can be proud of and that it truly is Indigenous. So now we can Indigenize the rest of the community, Indigenize the city and of course nationally across Canada and hopefully the world.”

Father Cristino Bouvette, national liturgical coordinator for the papal visit, is an Indigenous priest from Calgary. He has been working with the church over the last few months to prepare for the Pope’s arrival.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle,” Bouvette said. “The work that’s been done in such a short amount of time is stunning.”

While parts of the church are still under renovation, builders have been working overtime to get as much done before the Pope visits on July 25.The church’s parishioners are also getting ready and are excited for the opportunity to host the holy Father.

“We are in complete awe of the pope coming here for sure,” Ron Martineau, parish secretary of finances. “It means so much to Indigineous people to have him on their own First Nation lands.”

Elder Fernie Marty, another member of the Sacred Heart parish, said he appreciates the papal apology that was given in Rome, but like Martineau, he feels it will be more meaningful made here where the history of residential schools resides.

“I believe that it’s very very important that he comes here to Canada to make that apology,” Fernie said. “This is where the atrocities happened, here in this country.”