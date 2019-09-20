A number of parking stalls in downtown Edmonton will be transformed into creative spaces Friday for PARK(ing) Day.

The stalls will become artistic displays, interactive installations and more.

"PARK(ing) Day is a powerful way for us to re-imagine how we use our public space,” said David Holdsworth, senior planner with Urban Renewal in a written release. “As we densify and grow our city toward two million people, the way we use public space becomes increasingly important."

Join us on Friday September 20 for PARK(ing) DAY in #YEG - a worldwide event where parking spaces are temporarily transformed into vibrant public spaces. Details here: https://t.co/vrVegKJPYE. pic.twitter.com/bGXIkOOpCn — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) September 18, 2019

PARK(ing) Day runs from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, on 107 Street between Jasper Avenue and 102 Avenue.

The event is celebrated around the world, and began in San Francisco in 2005.