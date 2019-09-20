PARK(ing) Day re-imagining public spaces
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 7:42AM MDT
A number of parking stalls in downtown Edmonton will be transformed into creative spaces Friday for PARK(ing) Day.
The stalls will become artistic displays, interactive installations and more.
"PARK(ing) Day is a powerful way for us to re-imagine how we use our public space,” said David Holdsworth, senior planner with Urban Renewal in a written release. “As we densify and grow our city toward two million people, the way we use public space becomes increasingly important."
PARK(ing) Day runs from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, on 107 Street between Jasper Avenue and 102 Avenue.
The event is celebrated around the world, and began in San Francisco in 2005.