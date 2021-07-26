EDMONTON -- A storyteller, historian, and radio personality will have an Edmonton park named after him.

Born on April 29, 1923, Tony Cashman is the author of over 15 books and 10 Edmonton Fringe Festival plays. He is described as an author who brings “Edmonton’s past to life.”

Working as a radio broadcaster, Tony shared Edmonton’s history through “The Edmonton Story”—a Sunday radio segment.

“He did a total of 700 and something stories over 10 years. They were enormously popular because Edmonton was a very small dot on the map of Canada. There weren’t that many people that were talking about Edmonton stories,” said his son, Paul Cashman.

After working at numerous media outlets, Tony retired in 1984 but continued writing and producing plays.

“He has collaborated with hundreds of people who want to talk about Edmonton history or Alberta history,” he said.

Some of his accomplishments include:

• Edmonton Historical Board Recognition Award – 1975

• Edmonton Cultural Hall of Fame – 1999

• Edmontonian of the Century – 2004

• Alberta Order of Excellence – 2014

“He thought it would be neat that people who came to the park would get to learn a little bit about him and maybe become interested in Edmonton’s history themselves,” said the son.

“This is very incredible to see. After 98 years of writing Edmonton’s history, now he is part of Edmonton’s history.”

The son would like to thank those who supported his father over the years. Those who bought Tony’s books and listened to his playwrights gave the author “the audience he always wanted.”

Paul says it was Edmonton’s unique people that inspired his father’s story-telling.

“He was always more so interested in the stories. He despised the memorization of dates in history and names. He thought it was always best told through the point of view people who lived at the time,” he said.