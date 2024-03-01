EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Parking ban for major roads ends Saturday

    Snow plows can be seen on a stretch of street in Edmonton in this undated file photo. (File) Snow plows can be seen on a stretch of street in Edmonton in this undated file photo. (File)
    Edmonton's parking ban on major roads ends Saturday.

    The Phase 1 ban will be lifted at 7 a.m.

    The City of Edmonton said the Phase 1 roadways were cleared in less than five days. That included arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes and business improvement area roads.

    The city said it would not be activating a residential or industrial parking ban. Crews will continue to clear roads and apply traction material as needed.

    Edmontonians can report poor road conditions to the city by calling 311.

    For more information on parking bans and road conditions in the city, visit the City of Edmonton website

