The seasonal parking ban, which went into effect early Monday morning, was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

The city called the parking ban following heavy snowfall over the weekend – it went into effect just after midnight Monday.

The ban was lifted as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A seasonal parking ban is declared when more than 10 centimetres of snow accumulates, it bans parking on designated roadways and gives crews space to clear snow completely from the road surface.

Car owners who park on designated routes during a seasonal parking ban run the risk of getting a ticket or being towed.