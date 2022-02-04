Parking ban over Friday night, first-time residential blading endeavour a success: city
As crews cleared snow from the last of Edmonton's neighbourhoods on Friday, the man in charge of such operations declared the city's first-ever residential parking ban a success.
"This was kind of a taste of one end of the spectrum – [blading] right down to bare pavement – but we're going to be taking all of this information back and looking at it and looking at all levels of service in residential areas," Edmonton's general supervisor of infrastructure operations Andrew Grant told media on Friday.
It was expected by that evening, all residential blading would be complete.
The Phase 2 parking ban – which had been in place since Dec. 20, save for a period of extreme weather during the holidays – will end at 7 p.m.
The 2021-22 season was the first time the city implemented its phased parking ban system, prohibiting residents from parking vehicles on streets so crews had space to blade them down to bare pavement. On average, the city says a community was under a parking ban for 72 hours.
It is estimated crews cleared between four and five thousand kilometres of residential roadways in 375 communities, a level of service that hasn't been provided in many years, Grant said.
The work took four weeks and was completed on budget, he added.
Of course, it didn't go perfectly, with weather and a number of other variables forcing schedule changes.
"It's a big moving operation. There's a lot of variables that can contribute to why those areas have been rescheduled, anything from equipment breakdowns to available staffing resources," Grant commented. "We're still in a pandemic. We have a large operating team, therefore there's impacts to our teams and stuffing levels at times."
However, the biggest challenge proved to be parking ban compliance. According to Grant, more than 1,700 tickets were issued to drivers who left their vehicles in crews' way.
He believes better communication would address the issue: "Educating citizens on what it is we do, where we do it, and how we do it, is a huge piece of this."
His teams also tested for the first time removing windrows from a neighbourhood, choosing Griesbach for its variety of types of roads.
They found it "comparable" with the work to remove windrows from Edmonton's high-speed and high-volume roads, except manuevering the tighter areas, but overall "successful."
Grant wouldn't specify what recommendations he planned to make to city council in the spring.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Bergen pushed O'Toole to back convoy saying there are 'good people on both sides': sources
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen pushed predecessor Erin O'Toole to show support for the Freedom Convoy protest, arguing last week there are 'good people on both sides,' an echo of the phrase made infamous by former U.S. president Donald Trump after a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Toronto police, mayor announce operational plans for Toronto convoy protest
Toronto police have closed off a major downtown road in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Canada's chief public health officer says provinces are going to have to find a balance between containing public health measures and returning to a sense of normalcy as the Omicron wave crests.
Ottawa protests inspire plans for 'freedom' convoys around the world
The ongoing protests in Ottawa are inspiring others around the world to create and plan their own 'freedom' convoys to demonstrate against pandemic measures and vaccine mandates.
NACI's new guidance: Get fully vaccinated, even if previously infected with COVID-19
After hundreds of thousands of Canadians were infected with the Omicron variant in the last two months, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has issued new guidance emphasizing the importance of being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations even for those with a previous infection.
Wife of former NHL defenceman asks league, NHLPA to do more for families of struggling players
Ian White's fearless style of play led to injuries in his 11-year NHL career, which led to an addiction to painkillers. But his family was left with little support. W5 looks into whether White and family were abandoned by the league and its players' association.
Ottawa protesters vow to stay in face of mounting opposition from city, businesses
The organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' have indicated they plan to stay in Ottawa until pandemic-related mandates are repealed, despite more police officers being deployed downtown in anticipation of increased demonstrations over the weekend.
'Not a hobby, it's a crime': Manitoba man arrested for allegedly 3D-printing guns
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly 3D-printing guns at a house in Hanover, Man.
Calgary
-
Calgary health centre taking extra security measures amid planned weekend protests
Extra security measures are being taken at a health centre in Calgary’s Beltline to protect patients and workers from those protesting pandemic health restrictions.
-
Protesters enter southern Alberta school, demand end of mask rules
RCMP officials confirm a protest took place inside a school in Dunmore, Alta., Friday where the gathering called for an end to mask mandates.
-
'Alberta’s economic recovery has momentum': Unemployment rate falls for second straight month
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month while both Calgary and Edmonton's jobless rates remained largely unchanged.
Saskatoon
-
'We've got to do something': Saskatoon woman launches campaign to save Extra Foods from closure
A longtime resident of Saskatoon's Broadway neighbourhood has launched a campaign to save Extra Foods from closure.
-
Ottawa convoy protest organizer praises Scott Moe's 'leadership'
One of the key organizers behind a convoy protest in the nation's capital is praising for Saskatchewan's premier.
-
'It's overwhelming': Long-time Saskatoon morning radio host Brent Loucks leave show
After 40 years, Saskatoon listeners heard long-time radio host Brent Loucks' voice on the airwaves for the last time Friday morning.
Regina
-
770 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with four more deaths, as the province prepares to shift to weekly updates next week.
-
Two men charged with attempted murder following firearms incident: police
Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a 42-year-old was critically injured in a firearms incident on Wednesday, according to Regina police.
-
More snow on tap to start the weekend in Sask.
It won't be like the blizzards we experienced on Monday, but more snow is moving in to start the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Many malls, businesses closed as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices were closed across the Maritimes Friday as a slow-moving system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.
-
N.B. confirms first case of Omicron subvariant BA.2, 1 additional death Friday
New Brunswick health officials confirmed the province's first case of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2 on Friday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 11 hospitalizations Friday
As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.
Toronto
-
It may be possible for people who got Omicron to be reinfected with it, Ontario experts say
A recent preprint study -- one that has not been peer-reviewed -- suggested that mild Omicron infection doesn't render enough immunity to prevent future infections.
-
Toronto police, mayor announce operational plans for Toronto convoy protest
Toronto police have closed off a major downtown road in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.
-
Ontario reports total of 2,634 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 517 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec City version of 'freedom' protest picks up speed Friday afternoon
Protesters opposed to COVID-19 rules and mandates have started to trickle into Quebec City and plan to bring their message to the Quebec legislature this weekend, under the watch of a heightened police presence.
-
Mistrial declared in Chez Cora president kidnapping case
The jury in the Chez Cora kidnapping case has been unable to reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations down by almost 100, but 42 new deaths
Quebec reported on Friday that hospitalizations are now at 2,541, down 96 from 24 hours ago. The province also added 42 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: source
Local towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
-
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
Kitchener
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Waterloo Region wastewater
Health officials in Waterloo Region say the Omicron subvariant BA.2 has been detected in the area's wastewater.
-
Extreme cold warning in effect for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says cold conditions are expected Friday night and with the wind chill, it could feel like -30C.
-
Man in 30s among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region on Friday
Waterloo Region health officials reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Norovirus likely circulating in Sudbury, has similar symptoms to COVID-19, health unit says
A recent increase in gastrointestinal illness is likely due to norovirus circulating in childcare centres and in the community, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Friday.
-
Sudden death of contractor at Sudbury's Vale mine
Sudbury police are working with the Ministry of Labour and the coroner's office to investigate the sudden death of a Technica Mining worker at Vale's Copper Cliff site.
-
Two people in the Sault charged under Reopening Ontario Act, face $10K fine
Two Sault Ste. Marie residents, ages 58 and 60, have been charged with violating the Reopening Ontario Act, police said Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Trucks rally at Manitoba Legislature in support of Ottawa Freedom Convoy
A line of semis, tractors and other vehicles is stretched across the front of the Manitoba Legislature on Broadway Friday morning in support of Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
-
'Not a hobby, it's a crime': Manitoba man arrested for allegedly 3D-printing guns
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly 3D-printing guns at a house in Hanover, Man.
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman's body found; police asking public for information
Winnipeg police are looking for information after a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
'My family knows what that is like': Recovering himself, premier says 85 residents a day diagnosed with cancer in B.C.
"Today… some 85 British Columbians will get a cancer diagnosis. Tomorrow, another 85 will be told the same."
-
B.C.'s unemployment rate dips to pre-pandemic levels, lowest in Canada
Unemployment rates in B.C. have dipped to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since March 2020.
-
Homicide investigation underway after targeted shooting in Delta, B.C.
Police in Delta say they're investigating a shooting that became fatal early Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 911 dispatch apologizes to Victoria business after ignoring calls for help during COVID-19 protest
Greater Victoria’s 911 dispatch service is apologizing to the staff of a downtown Starbucks after calls for help were ignored.
-
$50K reward offered to locate missing Nanaimo woman's remains
It’s been nearly 20 years since Lisa Marie Young was last seen alive in Nanaimo, B.C., and now an anonymous donor is offering a $50,000 reward to locate her remains.
-
Victoria hotel chain partners with United Way to create emergency fund for families
Accent Inns has partnered with United Way Southern Vancouver Island to create an emergency fund for families who are in need of housing.