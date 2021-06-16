EDMONTON -- Some popular Edmonton attractions including select public parks will soon require visitors to pay for parking.

The city is looking for new revenue streams, and one idea is making drivers pay for parking in some popular areas.

This will happen at Emily Murphy Park, Rafter’s Landing, Muttart Conservatory, Fort Edmonton Park and Telus World of Science starting in spring 2022.

This could lead to $1.7 million in revenue over five years for the City of Edmonton.

City administration says it’s a done deal, but at least one city councillor opposes the idea.

“It’s no secret that we have revenue shortfalls and our budgets are quite tight, but this is not the right way to approach it,” said Councillor Jon Dziadyk.

Dziadyk calls the move “penny pinching.” He says he’s fine with paid parking at attractions, but draws the line at public parks.

“We’ve had folks cooped up in their houses through the pandemic. Summer’s finally here, we’re encouraging people now to get out to parks, and I think it’s unacceptable to start charging for parking,” said Dziadyk.

Dziadyk plans to bring forward a motion to city council on Tuesday to make sure parks remain a free place to park.

The city is also looking at paid parking at Hawrelak Park as early as 2026 once major repairs are finished.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman