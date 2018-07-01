

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton’s Accidental Beach won’t catch the city by surprise again this year, according to an official.

Amanda Kros, City of Edmonton Parking Enforcement Services supervisor, said the emergence of the beach last year “caught us off guard,” but this year they are better prepared for it.

“This weekend if people are showing up to the Cloverdale residence area they can expect that parking enforcement will be out patrolling proactively.”

Kros said that parking is limited in the Cloverdale area and recommends people either carpool or take public transit.

Depending on what side of 98A Avenue people decide to park on, different parking rules will apply. One half is two-hour parking for anyone to use while the other side is for local residents only and requires a valid permit.

Enforcement officials have already been to the beach’s neighbourhood 30 times and seven tickets have been issued, Kros said.

“We had a few [tickets] for parking on sidewalks, blocking sidewalks, and parking too closely to intersections. We definitely remind citizens to park legally to mitigate those safety concerns so it’s not as congested in the area.”

Jan Taylor has lived in Cloverdale for seven years and said she is fine with the changes.

“I like the activity and I like that people want to come down here and it makes me, in some ways, feel safer because there is more traffic.”

Another resident, June Meeboer, who has lived in the area for 14 years, isn’t concerned with the increase in traffic and said it’s important that the situation is beneficial to both people who live there and guests too.

“I don’t see a problem at this point in time; it’s still early,” Meeboer said. “I think that it’s important that it’s a win for all, that residents always have a space available to them when they need it and for our visitors as well.”

Kros is optimistic about the potential parking congestion for the beach this summer.

“We’re hoping people will continue to park safely and legally and we won’t have those same concerns that we had last year.”

With files from Nahreman Issa