EDMONTON -- Bus service to schools surrounding Edmonton has been cancelled for Monday, when temperatures are expected to be around -40 C.

On Sunday, Parkland School Division cancelled bus service for all of its schools for Monday, Jan. 13.

“The decision to suspend bus service does not come lightly and even though there is an expectation that no new concepts will be introduced in classrooms, teachers will have appropriate programming ready to engage students for those families that can drop off their children at school,” read a statement from the division.

Parkland County schools will still be open, and guardians have the option of still sending students to school, the division reminded.

It also reminded Parkland County families that Grade 12 provincial diploma exams will continue as scheduled, and students in their final year are responsible for getting to school.

More information can be found at the division’s Bus Status page and website.

Extreme cold warnings have bene issued for most of Alberta by Environment Canada, which forecasted -40 to -50 C temperatures for most of the week.