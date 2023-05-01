Parkland County home destroyed by wildfire; highways remain closed

A Parkland County home was destroyed on Sunday by wildfire.

The county enacted a state of local emergency over the weekend because of two wildfires in the Evansburg-Entwistle area: one north of the hamlets, the other southeast. The two communities are a handful of kilometres apart.

According to a Monday morning update from Alberta Wildfire, the two fires combined on Sunday, totalling more than 2,000 hectares in size.

The fire is considered out of control.

"Strong winds and very dry fuel are the main factors that this wildfire is spreading so quickly. The fire is burning in a mixture of grass, shrub, trees and marsh," the government agency said.

The Parkland County official did not say where the destroyed home was located. Previously, the county had confirmed one structure had been affected, but did not elaborate. Several outbuildings on the property were ruined as well, the spokesperson said on Monday.

Helicopters, air tankers, heavy equipment, and dozens of firefighters are working to suppress flames.

An update on the fire and evacuation order is expected from officials later on Monday.

Anyone who sees a wildfire that is not listed on the Alberta Wildfire app is asked to report it to 310-FIRE.

Highways in the area remained closed Monday morning.