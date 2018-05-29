A home in the Spanish Oaks subdivision was destroyed Tuesday in an early morning fire.

Parkland County deputy Fire Chief Amber Coleman said the call came in for the fire at about 5:30 a.m. and firefighters from three fire stations (40 firefighters) responded.

The family managed to evacuate safely, but their home was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported.

The home is located just east of Highway 60, or about 30 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Officials are investigating, and a cause has not been determined. Damage has been pegged at $800,000.