EDMONTON -- Parkland County Mayor Rod Shaigec says he is focusing on his health and will not be seeking re-election in October's municipal elections.

Shaigec made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter, citing the need to recover from serious injuries after he was run over by a tractor last September.

"My heart says yes, my body dictates no," he tweeted. "I can no longer ignore the serious injuries I sustained last year."

"It has been absolute honour and pleasure to serve as mayor."

Details around the accident are unclear, but Shaigec says he suffered a punctured lung, collapsed lung and 16 broken bones. He spent three months in hospital recovering.

He had indicated he would run for re-election as recently as two weeks ago, according to an Aug. 6 tweet where he indicated he would be "seeking the support of the electorate this October."

Shaigec has served as mayor since 2010.