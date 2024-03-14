EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Parkland County residents told to shelter during police search for suspects

    RCMP generic
    A shelter-in-place order was issued for part of Parkland County Thursday morning as police looked for a group of suspects.

    The order was enacted at 5:20 a.m. and ended before 6:45 a.m. 

    Mounties were stationed on Highway 627 between Range Road 24 and Highway 770 looking for the group they only said was "involved in an incident."

    Residents of the area were told to stay inside and lock their doors, as well as ensure their vehicles were locked and did not contain the keys.

