Parkland RCMP introduces distracted driver education program
Motorists caught driving while distracted in Alberta currently face a fine of $300, as well as receiving three demerit points, which can cause increases to insurance premiums.
Up until now, drivers had three options after receiving a distracted driving ticket: pay the fine, plead not guilty by mail, or appear in person in court.
Now, Parkland RCMP has introduced a fourth option.
The Option IV Distracted Driving Program allows drivers to participate in a 60-minute educational presentation on the dangers of distracted driving.
Upon completion of the program, the fine will be waived and no demerit points will accrued.
To be eligible to participate in the program, there must be a session date available in the near future.
Drivers will be notified at the time of receipt of their ticket if a session is available.
Drivers may only participate in the program once.
Police hosted the first session of Operation IV on Monday.
Nine drivers attended the program, hosted by Const. Shawn Lawrence, and community peace officers Jennifer Penner and Adam Wenmen.
"We want to give people a second chance," Lawrence said in a news release. "Texting and driving, in particular, is such a common mistake. But it’s a mistake that can be very expensive at best, or fatal at worst. We want to educate people on the dangers that they may not even be aware of."
According to Alberta Health Services statistics, 80 per cent of crashes are a result of driver inattention.
Talking on the phone makes you four times more likely to get into a rash, and texting increases the risk to 23 times more likely.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
'We will not be intimidated': PM Trudeau says after China retaliates, expels Canadian diplomat
China has declared a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
Loving father exposed as a convicted killer who lived life on the run
William Leslie Arnold's escape from prison, while still a young man in 1967, led to a totally different outcome than expected, that ended incongruously in Australia, and the death of a man by a different name, who was known as a loving father to a family who had no idea about his secret life.
Woman lost in Australian bush survives for 5 days with bottle of wine, box of juice
A woman who was lost in dense Australian bushland managed to survive for five days with only a juice box and a bottle of wine before she was rescued.
Cleaning products used daily during COVID-19 may be doing more harm than good: study
A new study warns that certain cleaning products that became high-use during the COVID-19 pandemic may be doing more harm than good. Here's a list of the products that scientists say are a safer alternative.
'An incredibly prevalent issue': Expert explains when to seek fertility help
Infertility impacts one in six adults, but in Canada, the lack of knowledge and affordable care is affecting when and how people get solutions
Smith apologizes for comparing vaccinated Albertans to followers of Hitler
Danielle Smith is apologizing for "any offensive language" she used in her previous career as a talk-show host and podcaster while comparing vaccinated Albertans with followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
Calgary
-
Calgary man, charged in 2021 hit-and-run, wanted on warrants
A man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in February 2021 has missed his court appearance, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest.
-
Smith apologizes for comparing vaccinated Albertans to followers of Hitler
Danielle Smith is apologizing for "any offensive language" she used in her previous career as a talk-show host and podcaster while comparing vaccinated Albertans with followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
-
Alberta NDP says it would build hockey arenas and improve other facilities if elected
Alberta's NDP says it will bring in a program to build and improve community associations, hockey arenas and ball diamonds in communities across the province if it is elected on May 29.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman charged with husband's murder died in jail awaiting psychiatric care, inquest hears
A woman who died in a Saskatchewan jail was supposed to at a psychiatric hospital, according to inquest testimony.
-
Manitoba RCMP dangerous person alert for 2 escaped inmates extended into Sask.
RCMP in Manitoba extended a dangerous persons alert into northern Saskatchewan shortly after midnight on Tuesday asking the public to be on the lookout for two men who are escaped inmates.
-
Edmonton surgeon cancels Sask. man's operation after five-hour wait in hospital bed
A Warman man battling a life-threatening heart condition is trying to come to terms with a cancelled surgery and mounting expenses due to travel and time taken off work.
Regina
-
Jobs and services at risk as U of R makes cuts to address budgetary shortfall
The University of Regina (U of R) has started making cuts to address a budgetary shortfall that has left them about $2.5 million short this year.
-
Regina Humane Society gifted $500K in fundraising effort
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is getting a $500K boost in its fundraising efforts to build a new animal community centre.
-
'They're getting an outstanding person': Regina Pats react to Blackhawks winning NHL draft lottery
The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery Monday night and will have the opportunity to select Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard first overall in June.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands are under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
-
Wildfire grows to 80 hectares in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County has grown to 80 hectares and firefighters are working to get it under control.
-
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial Fire Marshal's office is putting the public at risk in failing to manage fire and building safety despite repeated warnings in a series of audits.
Toronto
-
Smoke from Alberta wildfires visible in parts of Ontario
The smoke from nearly 90 wildfires burning in Alberta has reached Ontario.
-
The Blue Jays found the 50/50 winner of 'life-changing' $2.9M prize
The winner of the nearly $3 million Toronto Blue Jays 50/50 draw has finally been found.
-
New details emerge about why a dog walker was shot at 13 times in Schomberg, Ont.
New details have emerged on the motive behind a shooting on a quiet residential street in Schomberg, Ont. that left a dog walker with serious injuries.
Montreal
-
Mayor wants to turn Old Montreal into a 'pedestrian kingdom'
Montreal leaders from the business, philanthropic, political, community, environmental, and citizen sectors are participating in the second edition of the Montreal Climate Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Health minister in listening mode as doctors, nurses give feedback on Quebec's health reform bill
Consultations on the health network reform tabled by Christian Dubé resumed on Tuesday and the Minister intends to listen to the professional orders, federations of doctors and unions that will appear in turn before the elected officials.
-
Prime Minister, customers shocked as iconic Main Deli in Montreal suddenly closes
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
Ottawa
-
Ford government snubbing Ottawa on homelessness funding, Liberals say
Liberal MPPs are calling on the Ford government to boost homelessness funding for Ottawa, saying the province is shortchanging the city.
-
Dangerous animal training for Ottawa Bylaw to be considered as city reviews wildlife policy
The head of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says additional training for situations in which a large animal poses an immediate safety risk will be considered as the city updates its wildlife policy.
-
Driver of van killed in collision with school bus near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a van is dead and four children and a school bus driver were hurt in a collision near Cornwall, Ont. Monday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Region and striking GRT workers reach new tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
-
Woman arrested after man stabbed in Kitchener
A Kitchener woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was stabbed in Kitchener.
-
Doug Ford makes pitch to by-election voters during stop in Kitchener
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stopped by Kitchener Tuesday morning to speak to members of the local manufacturing sector and make a pitch to voters in the upcoming by-election.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man receives rare sentence after pleading guilty to mischief
A northern Ontario man who was charged with voyeurism and mischief after his ex-wife found a secret hard drive with intimate images and videos that he had taken of her has received a rare sentence.
-
Off-duty officer intervenes to stop Elliot Lake assault
Quick action by an off-duty police officer stopped an assault and robbery in progress in Elliot Lake on May 5.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for two escaped inmates considered to be dangerous
RCMP in The Pas say 19-year-old Xander Tardiff (left) and 21-year-old Kelly Castel (right) escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening. They should not be approached.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog attack on Manitoba First Nation
A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries following a dog attack on Peguis First Nation on Sunday.
-
Log jam near The Forks to be dislodged on Tuesday
City of Winnipeg crews will be working to dislodge a log jam on the Assiniboine River on Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Councillor seeks to track 'demovictions' over concerns about loophole in Broadway Corridor plan
Vancouver City Council is once again debating the next steps of the Broadway Plan.
-
Arson suspect arrested and charged, 1 year after Penticton Toyota dealership fire: RCMP
A 40-year-old resident of Penticton, B.C., has been arrested and charged in connection to a massive fire at a Toyota dealership one year ago.
-
High temperatures in B.C. pose 'threat of new wildfires,' wildfire service warns
Rain and cooler temperatures in northeastern British Columbia will help suppression efforts for two out-of-control wildfires, but high temperatures forecast for later this week may pose a new threat, says a BC Wildfire Service spokesman.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek wanted man, urge residents to call 911
Victoria police are urging residents to call 911 if they see a wanted man who failed to return to a local halfway house.
-
Victoria International Airport offering autism resource kits for travellers
Victoria International Airport (YYJ) has partnered with the Canucks Autism Network (CAN) to make autism resource kits available to children, young people and families who are travelling by air.
-
3-year-old B.C. boy inspires legacy of hope for children diagnosed with terminal brain tumours
Adam Sawatsky finds out how a caring little boy’s life is inspiring a legacy of hope for families facing adversity across the country.