    Parkland RCMP rescue stranded boaters on North Saskatchewan River

    Stranded boaters were rescued by Parkland RCMP and a search and rescue team after their boat ran over a shallow rockbed on the North Saskatchewan River on Oct. 15, 2024. (Courtesy: RCMP) Stranded boaters were rescued by Parkland RCMP and a search and rescue team after their boat ran over a shallow rockbed on the North Saskatchewan River on Oct. 15, 2024. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    Parkland County RCMP came to the rescue of some troubled boaters on the North Saskatchewan River last week.

    Police said the boaters were stranded in the middle of the river on Oct. 15 after their jet boat got stuck when it ran over a rock bed in a shallow area.

    Teaming up with Parkland Search and Rescue, a water rescue team was sent in to help the stranded people.

    An RCMP officer then came aboard to show the boaters how to use their on-board winch to dislodge themselves from the rock bed. The boaters then freed themselves and returned safely to shore.

    Parkland RCMP said boaters should be aware of water levels and boating conditions before heading out on the water and to be familiar with their tools and how to use them in case of emergencies. 

