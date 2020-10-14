Advertisement
Parkland RCMP searching for cattle killer
RCMP say three animals belonging to a Lac Ste. Anne beef producer have been killed or injured since Sept. 4, 2020. (Photo provided.)
EDMONTON -- Warning: This story contains imagery some viewers may find disturbing.
Three cattle belonging to a farmer northwest of Edmonton have been purposely shot, according to Mounties.
The Lac Ste. Anne beef producer called police three times between Sept. 4 and Oct. 11 after two animals were killed and a third was injured.
Police say the crimes were targeted.
Each animal is worth more than $10,000.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.