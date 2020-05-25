EDMONTON -- Drastic changes are coming to the early education program at Parkland School Division for the 2020-2021 school year.

Funding for the program is being reduced by nearly $5 million for the upcoming budget.

Currently, there are 16 teachers for 29 early education programs. The board has made the decision to cut that to six teachers for 12 classes.

The board currently has 10 schools with early education program classes, but that will be cut down to four in 2020-2021.

The changes mean fewer students will be able to access the program.

“We do acknowledge and empathize with the many parents who have brought up concerns after being informed of the changes,” said Superintendent Shauna Boyce. “We realize this will mean larger class sizes with a greater range of students with complex needs. We have had to make some difficult decisions and changes have been made to the number of locations where Early Education programs are offered, and how the program is delivered and staffed.”

The early education program supports children identified as having a severe delay or diagnosis between the ages of 2 years 8 months and 4 yrs 8 months as of September 1, 2020. It’s also available for children between the ages of 3 years 8 months and 4 years 8 months as of September 1, 2020 with mild moderate delays.