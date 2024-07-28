Parks Canada official says wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
"This fire is the largest one that Jasper National Park has recorded in the last 100 years," Landon Shepherd, a deputy incident commander with the federal agency, told a news conference on Saturday afternoon in nearby Hinton, Alta.
"We're going to be working on this wildfire, we expect, over the next three months at least. What the last five years has taught us is that the fire season in Jasper tends to last well into the fall."
Shepherd said the region got about 12 millimetres of rain over about a day and a half, and while that was good, there were still active hot-spots near the community. And, he said, fire activity was beginning to pick up again, although not to the same degree as last week.
More than 20,000 people in and around the town nestled in the Rocky Mountains four hours west of Edmonton were ordered to evacuate late Monday night due to fast-moving wildfires.
Parks Canada has estimated 30 per cent of the town's structures were damaged by the wildfire, with 358 of the town's 1,113 structures destroyed.
Among the properties affected by the wildfire include the well-known Maligne Lodge.
Christine Nadon, the incident commander with the Municipality of Jasper, told the news conference that an updated map and list of damaged or destroyed properties would be released publicly on Saturday afternoon.
Nadon acknowledged some people would prefer such traumatic information to be delivered privately. But she said in order to get the news out in a timely fashion, it needs to be public for all to see.
"The information we are releasing today is based on the damage that is visible from the street. We have not been inside buildings or seen the backside of properties," Nadon warned, adding that an initial assessment showed the majority of the damaged structures were destroyed, not damaged.
"We're looking at foundations," she said.
In an online update, Parks Canada said fire suppression has been progressing well in the Jasper townsite and it anticipated all remaining fires there would be extinguished on Saturday.
The federal agency noted power is being restored to parts of the downtown core and critical infrastructure, which it said would help to speed up further damage assessment and recovery.
Earlier Saturday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told her provincewide radio call-in show she'd like to see bus tours organized for evacuated residents of Jasper so they can see the damage a wildfire did to their town for themselves, and so they'll know what to expect when they're eventually allowed to return home.
Nadon responded that tours for residents, likely with buses, is something they're working on but conditions weren't safe for them yet due to chemicals released from burned structures and the fire that's still burning on the edge of town.
"That is a plan we're working on and will have available as soon as we can," she said.
Smith, along with Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland and other dignitaries, toured the evacuated town on Friday, where they passed the charred remains of the home where Ireland himself grew up.
Nadon said her own home was among the many destroyed.
The premier told listeners Saturday she expected it would be close to 28 days before Jasper residents would be allowed to return to their town, explaining it took a similar amount of time before Fort McMurray residents got the green light to go home after it was hit by a ferocious fire in 2016.
While Smith said after her tour of the town Friday that critical infrastructure remained intact, including schools, the hospital, and water treatment services, she said on Saturday that staff needed to get inside the hospital to check for damage since there were reports its roof had been on fire.
Because the town is part of Jasper National Park, rebuilding plans are taking shape with help from the federal government, Smith said.
"We've already begun a joint task force on how recovery is going to take place, trying to time when people are able to return to their community, and I'm very hopeful it will come back better than ever."
The premier also she said she'd like temporary housing arranged for residents so they can live in the town while they rebuild their homes, noting that temporary housing was also used during the reconstruction of High River, Alta., after it suffered devastating floods back in 2013.
"So we have seen a precedent where you set up a temporary community that allows people to live on-site while rebuilding is occurring," Smith told her radio audience, noting that nearby Hinton, Alta., may be relied on for construction workers.
Provincial wildfire officials said an estimated 17,100 Albertans are evacuated due to wildfires as of Saturday.
The province said there were 157 wildfires burning across Alberta, with 44 classified as out of control, 45 being held, and 68 under control.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for three communities of the Little Red River Cree Nation as well as Chipewyan Lake.
More support from Ontario, Quebec, Australia, and South Africa is expected to arrive Sunday, the province said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
Ottawa withholds funding for suspended women’s soccer officials, minister says
Ottawa is withholding funding for Canadian women's soccer officials sanctioned by FIFA, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Carla Qualtrough announced Sunday.
Parks Canada official says wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
How 'cat lady' became an insult for women of a certain age
The stereotypical 'cat lady' is one of pop culture’s most bizarre characters — and easiest punching bags. Here's how it rose to infamy.
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Canadian politicians have been trying to tackle grocery prices, which have risen significantly in just a few years amid overall inflation and higher interest rates.
Leaking shipwrecks pose threats, marine biologist warns
Long lost in the depths of the ocean, shipwrecks from decades ago pose a threat to ecosystems and humans today, and the problem is getting worse, according to a marine biologist.
2 officers injured after armed man walks into Pickering police station
Two police officers have been injured in an interaction with a man who walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon.
Harris raised US$200M in first week of White House campaign and signed up 170,000 volunteers
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has raised US$200 million since she emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee last week, an eyepopping haul in her race against the Republican nominee, former U.S. president Donald Trump.
A strike from Lebanon killed 12 youths. Could that spark war between Israel and Hezbollah?
The Middle East was bracing for a potential flare-up in violence on Sunday after Israeli authorities said a rocket from Lebanon struck a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, killing 12 children and teens in what the military said was the deadliest attack on civilians since Oct. 7.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Tsuut'ina Nation celebrates culture with powwow, rodeo and other festivities at Redwood Meadows
The Tsuut’ina Nation is hosting a powwow that keeps getting bigger and better this weekend.
-
Restrictions to continue after additional wire snap; water consumption falls again
Another wire snapped inside the city’s feeder main Friday, as water consumption continued to decline.
-
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
Lethbridge
-
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
-
Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
-
Repair work underway in Montana to get water flowing into Milk River
It’s been over a month since the St. Mary siphon in Montana burst.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Saskatchewan weekend temperatures in seasonal range
After another week of heat warnings across Saskatchewan, temperatures will be dipping back into the seasonal range for the weekend.
Regina
-
'I'm stuck': Regina mom seeking help to get daughter to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
-
Moose Jaw man suffers apparent stab wounds, 1 man charged
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
-
Water rescue team reminding residents about water safety, introducing life saving equipment
The Amphibious Response Support Unit at Echo Valley Provincial Park quickly sprung into action Friday afternoon to help with a rescue.
Vancouver
-
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
-
Unusual property assessment appeal seeks to increase, not lower, Surrey home's value
A Surrey homeowner recently won an appeal of their property assessment, but unlike most people who appeal their homes' value, they weren't trying to get it reduced.
-
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
-
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Toronto
-
TRAFFIC ALERT
TRAFFIC ALERT WB Highway 401 at Dixie in Mississauga closed after motorcyclist killed in 5-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has died following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Sunday morning, say police.
-
1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
-
2 officers injured after armed man walks into Pickering police station
Two police officers have been injured in an interaction with a man who walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Girl math is (sort of) legit, according to this economics expert
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
-
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
-
Air Canada flight from Casablanca cancelled after incident involving flight attendant
Air Canada has confirmed that a Montreal-bound flight from Casablanca, Morocco, was cancelled on Friday following an incident between a flight attendant and a passenger.
Atlantic
-
RCMP warns of lethal drug in circulation after overdose in New Brunswick
The RCMP is warning of a lethal drug in circulation after the sudden death of an individual in Jardinville, N.B., on Thursday.
-
Sand sculpture competition takes over New River Beach in New Brunswick
Thousands of people made their way out to New Brunswick’s New River Beach Saturday for the 2024 Sand Sculpture Competition.
-
Springhill celebrates 35th anniversary of Anne Murray Centre with meet and greet
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill marked its 35th anniversary in grand style Saturday, as 140 devoted fans gathered for a special VIP meet and greet to celebrate the iconic singer and her enduring legacy.
Winnipeg
-
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
-
Severe weather, tornadoes possible for southeastern Manitoba
The humidity could spell trouble for parts of the province Saturday, with potential for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.
-
Manitoba butterfly enthusiasts raise monarchs to protect endangered species
Some self-proclaimed Manitoba “monarch butterfly enthusiasts” are working hard this summer to make sure the endangered species remains in full flight for years to come.
Ottawa
-
'If I have no choice, I'm going to have to live in my car': Tenants fight to stay in Ottawa apartment building
Tenants who are being evicted from their 16-storey apartment building on Richmond Road are banding together, holding a rally on Saturday, outside the place they call home.
-
Little Italy business community reacts to Highway 417 disruptions
Ottawa continues to experience heavy traffic on streets along Highway 417 while construction crews replace the Preston Street overpass.
-
Ottawa poet wins RBC PEN Canada New Voices Award
An Ottawa poet, Nancy Hugget, has won the RBC PEN Canada NEW Voices Award, marking the oldest recipient of the annual honour.
Northern Ontario
-
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
-
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
-
Two suspects in custody, one at large after Manitoulin Island man abducted
Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating after a 27-year-old man was assaulted by two male suspects before being forced into a black pickup truck in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Midland hoping for more ridership in beach transit service
The Town of Midland hopes to see more usage of the new weekend beach transit service, a pilot program that provides affordable, on-demand transit between Midland and Balm Beach.
-
Open Air Dunlop car show takes over downtown Barrie
Hundreds of classic and exotic cars will take over downtown Barrie on Saturday.
-
Midland man arrested in drug bust
A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Kitchener crash
One vehicle ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.
-
Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
London
-
Crouch Block Party brings ‘community inclusion’ to Hamilton Rd. as improvement in area continues
The fourth annual Crouch Block Party brought Hamilton Road residents together with free entertainment, social services and lunch.
-
FIFA deducts points, bans Canadian coaches in drone-spying scandal
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
OLYMPIC UPDATE: Maggie MacNeil advances to Butterfly Final, finishes fourth in relay final
Maggie MacNeil will swim for a medal Sunday afternoon after qualifying for the final of the 100 metre Women’s Butterfly.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor’s first dog fashion show has canines wagging in style
Downtown Windsor let the dogs out this weekend and put them on the runway for the city’s first dog fashion show.
-
LaSalle Rowing Club to hold Learn to Row Open House in collaboration with Build a Dream
Those interested in rowing in the Windsor-Essex area are invited to partake in the LaSalle Rowing Club’s first Learn to Row Open House.
-
FIFA deducts points, bans Canadian coaches in drone-spying scandal
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.