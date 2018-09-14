

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton home under construction went up in flames early Friday morning.

District Chief Scott Mead said a house fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. near 138 Street and 90 Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, no one had been living in the home yet.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

“We can’t speculate on the cause right now,” said Mead. “But the house was being worked on for quite some time, I guess. And so it was getting near completion, but it looks like it’s going to be a loss right now.”

The chief said the damage to surrounding properties was limited to a neighbour’s shed.

Crews will continue working on site throughout the day to ensure the fire is completely out.

There is no word yet on a damage estimate.