EDMONTON -- Parsons Road at Ellwood Drive in south Edmonton was closed on Thursday morning due to a collision.

According to police, a Volkswagen Golf went off Anthony Henday Drive near Parsons Road just after 3 a.m. The vehicle came to a stop near the train tracks in the area.

The 41-year-old male driver of the vehicle and a 38-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Edmonton police are investigating and reopened the road at 9:30 a.m.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

Officers on the scene estimate the vehicle traveled almost 50 metres in the air before landing on the train tracks.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-426-4567.