Part of 95 Street closed for police response

Police closed 95 Street from 109 Avenue to 111 Avenue on Oct. 22, 2021, after a weapons complaint at a home in the area. Police closed 95 Street from 109 Avenue to 111 Avenue on Oct. 22, 2021, after a weapons complaint at a home in the area.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener