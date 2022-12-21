Part of ceiling appears to collapse in West Edmonton Mall parkade

A section of ceiling in a West Edmonton Mall parkade appeared to have crashed down Wednesday night.

It is not known if anyone was injured or if any vehicles were damaged in the incident on the ground level near the southwest corner of the mall.

West Edmonton Mall management declined to comment on the situation at the time of publication.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the area was blocked off with tape and ceiling material was piled on the ground. A worker was removing some material still hanging from the ceiling in damaged section.