Part of evacuation order west of Edmonton lifted at noon

An evacuation order for some Parkland County residents ended Tuesday at noon and Highway 16 was opened for them to go home.

The order affecting Entwistle, Evansburg, and people living west of Highway 22 was lifted at 12 p.m.

An evacuation order remained in place for residents east of Highway 22, up to Range Road 65, and between Highway 16 and Township Road 530 to the south.

(3/3) The evacuation order remains in place for those west of Range Road 65 to Highway 22, north of Township Road 530 to Highway 16 (see map below). pic.twitter.com/IXb4pBlGwK — Parkland County (@ParklandCounty) May 2, 2023

An out-of-control wildfire burning on both sides of Highway 22 north of Highway 16 was last estimated to be nearly 2,400 hectares big.

Local and provincial firefighters, aided by heavy equipment and helicopters, were working Tuesday on a containment line on the fire's south side and reinforcing guards on the east and north sides.

"Fire behaviour is expected to be similar today as it was yesterday however the situation is continuously changing," Alberta Wildlife said in a noon update.

A second wildfire about nine kilometres south of Evansburg, 330 hectares in size, was still considered out of control, too.

The wildfire danger in the Edson Forest Area is considered extreme. A fire restriction is in effect.