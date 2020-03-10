Part of highway south of Edmonton closed after multi-vehicle crash
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 1:07PM MDT
Part of a highway west of Millet, Alta., is closed after a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A portion of a highway south of Edmonton has been closed since Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.
Just after 8 a.m., the Millet Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a collision in the area of Highway 616 and Range Road 224, just east of Millet, Alta.
RCMP have not said how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured in the crash.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story; more details to come as they become available…