EDMONTON -- A portion of a highway south of Edmonton has been closed since Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

Just after 8 a.m., the Millet Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a collision in the area of Highway 616 and Range Road 224, just east of Millet, Alta.

UPDATE #2: All MFD units are clear of this scene, however highway 616 remains closed at this time by RCMP.



Further updates as to reopening of the highway will not be available via Millet Fire. @511Alberta — Millet Fire Dept ���� (@milletfire) March 10, 2020

RCMP have not said how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story; more details to come as they become available…