'Part of my transparency': Krushell releases campaign donor list
Mayoral candidate Kim Krushell released her campaign donors, revealing more than $185,000 raised at minimum.
Krushell’s campaign did not disclose exact donation amounts when the donor list was released Friday but rather tallies of donations under different funding levels. At the most, Krushell raised more than $435,000.
According to her campaign website, Krushell garnered donations from 268 people, with more than half being between $100 and $399, and $1,000 and $2,999.
While mayoral candidates running for office in Edmonton are not required to disclose their donation lists prior to election day, many of the front-runners committed to doing so to ensure transparency.
“It’s part of my transparency and accountability and we have no problem in releasing it,” Krushell previously told CTV News.
As of Wednesday, Mike Nickel had raised nearly $415,000 in campaign financing. Nickel released exact contribution amounts and had nearly 1,000 people support his bid for office
Amarjeet Sohi, who also only provided ranges of donations fundraised $400,000 at minimum and possibly up to $1 million, 10 days before the Oct. 18 election.
Sohi promised to update his fundraising tallies before Monday.
CTV News Edmonton reached out to the other leading candidates; Michael Oshry and Cheryll Watson’s teams said they would release their donor lists before election day.
Final contribution lists and campaign expenditures must be released to Edmonton Elections before March 1, 2022.
Diana Steele released her campaign expenditures and also the list of people who donated.
Outgoing mayor Don Iveson raised $618,000 during his campaign in 2013 and $396,000 when he campaigned for his second term in 2017, according to donor lists he released.
Brian “Breezy” Gregg, Augustine Marah, and Vanessa Denman are also running for mayor.
Rick Comrie and Abdul Malik Chukwudi both dropped out of the race and endorsed Nickel as their choice for mayor.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Alex Antoneshyn and Sean Amato
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
Saturday at 7p.m. on CTV: W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in tank at Iqaluit's water treatment plant
The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
Avoiding COVID-19 news correlated with better mental well-being, Dutch studies find
A series of studies led by Dutch researchers have found that avoiding the news during the pandemic was correlated with better mental well-being.
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.
Polar bears in the summer: Vancouver man wins prestigious wildlife photography prize
Martin Gregus of Vancouver won the Rising Star Portfolio Award at the Natural History Museum’s 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition for his summertime photos of polar bears.
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
Calgary
-
Family members and supporters gather in Calgary for Justice for Jackie walk
Relatives and friends of an Indigenous woman, who was stabbed to death while walking along 17th Avenue in 2007, will be attending an annual event in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
Former Lethbridge MLA and cabinet member Clint Dunford dead at 78
Albertans are honouring the memory of Clint Dunford, a longtime Lethbridge MLA, who passed away this week.
-
Suspect in custody following random downtown attacks that injured 4 people: Calgary police
In an update from the Calgary Police Service on Friday afternoon, police said they have a suspect in custody after four people were injured in random attacks early Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate shooting in front of school
Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon.
-
Sask. reveals rough timeline for COVID-19 vaccine approval for children between ages 5 to 11
The provincial government has given a rough timeline for when vaccines for children between ages 5 and 11.
-
Sask. top doctor not ruling out further restrictions, despite plateauing COVID-19 cases
Despite plateauing COVID-19 case numbers, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said the province is far from clearing the fourth wave.
Regina
-
Sask. top doctor not ruling out further restrictions, despite plateauing COVID-19 cases
Despite plateauing COVID-19 case numbers, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said the province is far from clearing the fourth wave.
-
How a 19-year-old man is helping Indigenous youth overcome mental health struggles
A 19-year-old man from Ochapowace Nation organized a youth mental health hunt to help Indigenous people aged 15-35 connect with the land while opening up about their personal struggles.
-
WHL roundup: Pats extend losing streak, Warriors topple Raiders
Friday night Western Hockey League (WHL) action saw two southern Saskatchewan clubs heading in opposite directions in the standings.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP tweets commitment to acknowledging Indigenous land; 'strengthening relationships'
The New Brunswick RCMP says it remains committed to “strengthening relationships” between Mounties and Indigenous communities, as the province finds itself in the midst of litigation involving several Indigenous groups.
-
New Brunswick pastor jailed for a week as judge considers COVID-19 contempt charge
A New Brunswick pastor is in custody after a court hearing Friday over his alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules was adjourned until next week.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
Vancouver
-
Meteorite found in B.C. could shed light on solar system's origin, says physicist
A small, angular rock that one Canadian physicist says looks like a chunk of black cheese has the potential to help scientists understand how the early solar system formed.
-
Spike in parcel thefts in Surrey prompts warning from police
Mounties in Surrey are warning the public after a recent spike in parcel thefts from front porches and doorsteps in the city over the past couple of weeks.
-
Final COVID-19 update of the week includes 13 deaths in just 24 hours in B.C.
Another 13 people have died in the latest 24-hour period examined by public health officials, the province said in its final COVID-19 update of the week.
Northern Ontario
-
International students crown Canada top post-secondary destination
New research from IDP Connect finds that more than one-third of students surveyed rate Canada as their first choice for post-secondary studies.
-
Talented artists wanted: Telethon auditions underway
There is less than 50 days until the annual CTV’S Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon gets underway and those involved say talented artists are needed.
-
Live History in Capreol this weekend
The Northern Ontario Railroad Museum in Capreol is giving visitors a chance to experience the rail yard in a unique way.
Winnipeg
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
-
NEW
NEW | PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
-
Renewed calls for improved safety after two taxi drivers arrested in separate incidents
There are renewed calls to ensure the safety of Indigenous women taking taxis in Winnipeg.
Vancouver Island
-
'They are the foundation': Victoria puts local shops in the spotlight for Small Business Month
Small businesses are a major player in B.C.’s economy, including here in the Capital Region, so this month the province is highlighting the vital role the sector plays in all of our lives.
-
Meteorite found in B.C. could shed light on solar system's origin, says physicist
A small, angular rock that one Canadian physicist says looks like a chunk of black cheese has the potential to help scientists understand how the early solar system formed.
-
Saanichton mother waited an hour and 40 minutes to hear back from ambulance dispatch
When she called 911 and requested an ambulance, she was told it would be a long wait. After half an hour waiting for an ambulance dispatcher to take her call, she hung up — because by the she’d already arrived at Saanich Peninsula Hospital by taxi.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
-
Children’s Health Coalition urges Doug Ford to pursue 'cautious approach' to COVID-19 reopening
The Children’s Health Coalition (CHC) is urging the Doug Ford government to pursue a “cautious approach” to reopening the province amid a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 679 more COVID-19 cases, with 460 of those not fully vaccinated
Quebec COVID-19 cases increased on Saturday with 679 new cases, including 460 people who were not fully vaccinated.
-
Woman alleges she was tackled by a Montreal police officer for briefly not wearing a mask
A 53-year-old Montreal woman alleges she was thrown to the ground by police after lowering her mask while leaving a metro station.
-
Health-care unions want a weekend without mandatory overtime
Various FIQ-affiliated unions are encouraging their members to refuse mandatory overtime work on weekends.
London
-
Anti-vaccine mandate rally draws hundreds in London, Ont.
A crowd of supporters of controversial vaccine mandate and mask opponent Chris Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, turned out at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London Saturday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths.
-
OPP identify Strathroy hit and run victim
Middlesex OPP have released the name of the person killed in a hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont. earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region ends weekend COVID-19 dashboard updates
Starting Saturday, Region of Waterloo Public Health will no longer be updating daily COVID-19 case counts and other pandemic related statistics on the weekend.
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
-
Local hospitals adjust to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, premier asks hospital CEOs thoughts on policy
As Premier Doug Ford awaits the response from hospital CEOs across Ontario regarding their thoughts on a vaccine policy for staff, local hospitals are adjusting to the mandate already implemented.