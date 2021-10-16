'Part of my transparency': Krushell releases campaign donor list

EDMONTON -

Mayoral candidate Kim Krushell released her campaign donors, revealing more than $185,000 raised at minimum.

Krushell’s campaign did not disclose exact donation amounts when the donor list was released Friday but rather tallies of donations under different funding levels. At the most, Krushell raised more than $435,000.

According to her campaign website, Krushell garnered donations from 268 people, with more than half being between $100 and $399, and $1,000 and $2,999.

While mayoral candidates running for office in Edmonton are not required to disclose their donation lists prior to election day, many of the front-runners committed to doing so to ensure transparency.

“It’s part of my transparency and accountability and we have no problem in releasing it,” Krushell previously told CTV News.

Since I launched my campaign back in January, I have been committed to openness and transparency. This transparency includes disclosing my donor list so Edmontonians know where I received my campaign donations. Check it out here at https://t.co/2Up5vanIXc #yeg #yegvote #yegcc — Kim Krushell for Mayor (@Krushell4mayor) October 15, 2021

As of Wednesday, Mike Nickel had raised nearly $415,000 in campaign financing. Nickel released exact contribution amounts and had nearly 1,000 people support his bid for office

Amarjeet Sohi, who also only provided ranges of donations fundraised $400,000 at minimum and possibly up to $1 million, 10 days before the Oct. 18 election.

Sohi promised to update his fundraising tallies before Monday.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the other leading candidates; Michael Oshry and Cheryll Watson’s teams said they would release their donor lists before election day.

Final contribution lists and campaign expenditures must be released to Edmonton Elections before March 1, 2022.

Diana Steele released her campaign expenditures and also the list of people who donated.

Outgoing mayor Don Iveson raised $618,000 during his campaign in 2013 and $396,000 when he campaigned for his second term in 2017, according to donor lists he released.

Brian “Breezy” Gregg, Augustine Marah, and Vanessa Denman are also running for mayor.

Rick Comrie and Abdul Malik Chukwudi both dropped out of the race and endorsed Nickel as their choice for mayor.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Alex Antoneshyn and Sean Amato