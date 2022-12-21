Part of roof appears to have collapsed at West Edmonton Mall parkade

A section of roofing in a West Edmonton Mall parkade appeared to have come down Wednesday night.

Footage posted to social media late in the day suggests it happened in a section on the main floor near Scotia Bank Theatre.

In videos posted to Twitter, the area could be seen blocked off with tape, with roofing material on the ground and hanging from above.

A member of the CTV News Edmonton team was on scene, where a person could be seen removing some hanging material from the roof in damaged section.

West Edmonton Mall declined to comment on the situation at the time of publication.