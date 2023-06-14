Part of Yellowhead County evacuation order lifted; returning residents warned to stay ready
Rain allowed Yellowhead County to lift part of an evacuation order on Wednesday.
At 6 p.m., Highway 16 will reopen and residents north of the corridor and town of Edson will be allowed to return home, officials announced at noon.
"The fire by Shining Bank and Peers – the southern boundary is giving [fire crews] a little bit of grief. They're working on that still, but we're confident in saying that that is an area that we're able to bring our residents back in a safe fashion," Luc Mercier, the chief administrative officer of Yellowhead County, said during a virtual news conference.
However, fires in the McLeod River valley and south of Edson and Carrot Creek remain a large concern.
"The incident commander cannot give us that assurance just yet, even with the rains. The rains are just having a minimal impact on the fire and that's a point of concern," Mercier said.
RE-ENTRY DETAILS
Returning evacuees were warned they would not be able to enter Edson or access any of its services, as they have not yet been restored. This includes hospital and emergency medical services.
Edson, as well as an area west of the town and areas south of Highway 16 remain evacuated.
"Most definitely this [weather] is helping with the firefighting efforts. The crews have not been able to push the fire back from the south edge of Esdon. It's still sitting at the 1.5 kilometre, but the precipitation is helping," Edson's chief administrative officer, Christine Beveridge, commented.
The highways being reopened will detour traffic from the townsite.
ATCO is working on a plan to restore gas.
"You need to make sure that you bring everything with you that you need to because the services are not going to be open here," advised Yellowhead County mayor Wade Williams, who also told returning county residents to prepare for slow traffic.
More information about re-entry is available online.
The officials promised an update on Edson's re-entry at 8 p.m. They will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the county's website.
'I WOULDN'T UNPACK YET'
The number of homes destroyed by wildfire this season in Yellowhead County has surpassed two dozen.
In an update Tuesday evening, officials confirmed 26 or 27 houses have been destroyed throughout the Shining Bank, Wildwood, Hansonville, Lobstick and Reno Road areas.
Most burned earlier in the spring, but some were claimed more recently by the fires that have grown to a combined total of more than 400,00 hectares.
About 250 municipal firefighters have been joined by 400 provincial firefighters.
While the rain appears promising, fire crews do not expect it to have a long-term impact, Williams said.
"We've been through this before. We've seen this in the past," he said, referencing earlier evacuations.
"Right now, things are calm a little bit. As things start to dry out and the temperatures come up, we do expect more flare ups. So you need to be vigilant, you need to be ready to go on four hours' notice.
"So come home, enjoy your homes; I wouldn't unpack quite yet. We're hoping that it doesn't come to another evacuation, but we just don't know. We're not out of the woods yet."
BEWARE OF SCAMS
The leaders are also warning residents of scammers trying to capitalize on the situation.
"Please be super diligent when you are engaging in phone calls you might be receiving or online stuff, not giving out your personal information or your addresses or necessarily donating to causes that are not official causes. People will try to take advantage of these situations so please be super diligent and only engage with people you actually know and trust," Edson mayor Kevin Zahara said.
"There is [sic] people who put out fake profiles online, fake pages that seem legitimate, so just be cautious about that."
He only said "a number" of people have reported suspicious behaviour.
