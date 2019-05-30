A partial fire ban has been issued for a number of campgrounds in the Athabasca Valley of Jasper National Park.

Effective May 31, fires will be prohibited in the following unsupervised campsites: Whirpool, Kerkeslin, Saturday Night Lake Loop, Celestine Lake, Athabasca Island and Brule campground.

Fires will also be prohibited in the following day-use areas and picnic sites: Patricia Lake, Pyramid Lake, Lake Edith and Lake Annette, 6th Bridge at Maligne Canyon, Athabasca Day-Use, Leach Lake, Otto’s Cache, Mount Christie and Miette Hot Springs picnic area F.

Fires will continue to be permitted in Jasper townsite and supervised campgrounds, Jasper National Park said.

For more information about where it is allowed and not allowed to light a fire, visit parkscanada.ca/jasperfireupdate or albertafirebans.ca.