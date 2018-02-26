The Alberta government announced Monday that the province will invest $1 billion in oilsands bitumen upgrading, in an effort to get more value for resources.

The province will provide loan guarantees and grants over eight years, starting in 2019.

The funding would go to corporations looking to build facilities for partial upgrading, as the province’s goal is to upgrade Alberta’s thick bitumen in the province, allowing more of the product to be transported through pipelines.

It’s expected partially upgrading bitumen will lead to an increase in value and sales.

“It will vastly open up the number of refineries that can process the products coming out of Alberta,” Mark Plamondon, with Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association said.

The decision came after a recommendation from the Energy Diversity Advisory Committee (EDAC).

“This is an opportunity that other oil and gas producing nations are already moving aggressively on, and so this is really, the time is now for Alberta to act,” EDAC co-chair Jeanette Patell said.

EDAC said the facilities are expensive to build, but are cheaper to operate than full upgrading plants, and more green.

“We are at the early stages of a process that will move the world from reliance on fossil fuels towards cleaner energy sources,” EDAC co-chair Gil McGowan said.

“Make no mistake, there is a role for us in incenting and fostering energy innovation and diversification,” Premier Rachel Notley said Monday. “We don’t need to sit on the sidelines and watch places like Louisiana eat our lunch. We can step up.”

The upgrading is expected to free up 30 percent of pipeline capacity, and create about 4,000 jobs during construction and another 200 jobs once the facilities are operational.

It’s hoped the funding prompts construction of up to five upgrading facilities. It’s believed partially upgrading bitumen could lead to $22 billion in economic benefits over the next twenty years.

