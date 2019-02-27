A partially-sighted woman is injured after she was allegedly struck by a driver in downtown Edmonton last week.

Stephannie Leach, a worker and client at the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), has had partial vision in one eye since she was born. She gets around Edmonton with the help of Gecko, a four-year-old guide dog.

Last week, when she and Gecko were leaving work in the area of 112 Street and Jasper Avenue, Leach said an impatient driver struck her in an alley and fled.

“They honked at me, I guess, to move out of their way, and because I didn’t, they basically decided to drive around me and hit me on the right side and drove off,” Leach said.

Another driver in the alley witnessed the hit-and-run and Leach reported it to EPS.

The next day she felt sore and saw a doctor.

“I now have a sprained knee and the joint where the base of your spine connects to your hip has a sprain.”

Edmonton police told CTV News it has identified the vehicle involved.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk