One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree line near Spruce Grove Friday night.

RCMP and EMS responded to a single-vehicle collision on Range Road 262 at approximately 9:55 p.m.

The vehicle was headed southbound, entered the ditch and spun into the tree line, RCMP said Monday.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the passenger was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

RCMP are investing the factors that led to the crash.