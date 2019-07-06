The passenger of a car that collided with a semi near Wetaskiwin on Friday died on scene, RCMP say.

Mounties received a call shortly before 2:30 p.m. about the crash at the intersection of Highways 13 and 814.

According to officials, an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus attempted to turn left, or north, onto Highway 814 when it was struck by a semi that was heading west on Highway 13.

The 22-year-old passenger of the Focus who died on scene will not be publicly identified.

The car’s driver was taken to hospital and later released. The semi driver was uninjured.

RCMP are investigating the collision.

The location was closed for about two hours.