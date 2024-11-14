Passenger killed in head-on collision south of Westlock

A 16-year-old's car crossed the centre line before it struck another vehicle head on, killing a passenger in the other vehicle, on Wednesday, RCMP say.

Investigators believe the teen was headed south on Highway 44 when the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. near Highway 651.

The passenger of the northbound vehicle, a 75-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver of that vehicle, a 49-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to Mounties.

The 16-year-old's injuries were also described as not life threatening.

RCMP are investigating the crash.