EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Passenger killed in head-on collision south of Westlock

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A 16-year-old's car crossed the centre line before it struck another vehicle head on, killing a passenger in the other vehicle, on Wednesday, RCMP say.

    Investigators believe the teen was headed south on Highway 44 when the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. near Highway 651.

    The passenger of the northbound vehicle, a 75-year-old woman, died at the scene.

    The driver of that vehicle, a 49-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to Mounties.

    The 16-year-old's injuries were also described as not life threatening.

    RCMP are investigating the crash. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News