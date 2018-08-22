The passenger that surrendered moments before police shot and killed a man in northeast Edmonton Saturday is facing several charges.

EPS responded to a hit-and-run in the area of 123 Avenue and 66 Street at approximately 9:47 p.m.

Upon arrival, police saw two men get into a stolen vehicle. The two officers asked them to surrender, and the passenger did.

While the first officer approached him, there was a “confrontation” with the man behind the wheel. The first officer reached for cover, and the second officer shot the driver.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

A sawed-off, lever action .30-30 calibre rifle was found in the vehicle.

The 29-year-old passenger, Clifford Gladue, is facing several charges, including possession of stolen property, hit-and-run, possession of a firearm and unlawfully at large.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.