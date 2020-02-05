EDMONTON -- More victims of sexual assault can now report their experience to the Edmonton Police Service online using the online crime reporting tool.

Victims can use the online system if the event occurred more than seven days ago.

Other sexual assault reporting options include visiting a local EPS station, calling the non-emergency number, 780-423-4567, or going to a hospital and asking to see a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) nurse.

If you are in danger, call 9-1-1.

