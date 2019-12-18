EDMONTON -- At Nello’s Cucina Italia, they’ve been making delicious, hearty pasta “just like the Nonnas (grandmas) in Italy” for years.

Tony Saporito and his wife Danielle took over the St. Albert restaurant from his father about a decade ago, and have kept the loyal customer base satisfied, while attracting another generation of food lovers.

Tony has been cooking in restaurants since he was a teenager and still loves being in the kitchen, while his wife loves meeting and greeting their loyal group of customers.

It’s truly a family affair—either Tony or Danielle is in the restaurant almost every day, and you may even run into their daughters as a third generation grows into the restaurant business.

Even the customers have become family.

Danielle says she’s watched customers’ kids grow into adults and are now parents of their own and adds, “I probably hug half the people that come through the door."

Nello's is located in St. Albert along St. Albert Trail, just south of Giroux Road.

The Saporito family also owns Nello’s Downtown in Edmonton (formerly Il Pasticcio) on 100 Avenue and 115 Street.