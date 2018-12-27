

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A man who has worked as a pastor, hockey team manager and daycare operator in a number of provinces has been charged with sexual assault.

Police in York, Ont. began to investigate a historic sexual assault on Dec. 14 after an adult said he was sexually assaulted as a young child.

Through the investigation, police learned of more allegations against the same man.

Richard Rose, 59, was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference with children under 16, York police said.

Rose lived in Markham between 1991 and 2015, where he worked with children as a pastor, hockey team manager and daycare operator.

He also has ties to Rimbey, Alta., Montreal and Nova Scotia, York police said.

Rose will appear in court Jan. 18.