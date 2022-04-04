Path of destruction left after police chase through northeast Edmonton

One person is in custody and at least one person was taken to hospital after the driver of a truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.

The chase ended in a crash at the intersection of 118 Avenue and 66 Street after the truck crashed into a car.

One person in the vehicle was taken away on a stretcher but no other details were known about their condition as of Monday morning.

CHASE STARTED AT TRAILER PARK

Edmonton Police Service says its members were called to Evergreen Trailer Park, in the far northeast part of the city, just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

EPS says the pickup driver took off when officers attempted to speak to them. A flatbed trailer was hitched to the truck; it struck a police cruiser as the driver fled.

The driver attempted to lose police for roughly 11 kilometres, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Two Kirkness residents were chatting outside when they saw the truck chased by police down their block. Knowing there were only two exits from the community, the pair parked one of their trucks in the middle of the street, hoping it would be enough to stop the suspect.

Instead, the pickup driver circled around it – hitting both the Ram 3500 parked in the street, as well as a vehicle in the driveway – and evading police by driving across the yard of another neighbour. During the escape, the truck driver struck and dragged a third vehicle that had been parked on the street.

Another Kirkness resident captured footage of what she says was the police chasing the pickup and trailer across a playground in the community.

1 IN CUSTODY

One person was taken into custody after the chase ended.

Police provided no other details, noting, "This is an active investigation with many moving parts."

More information was expected to come later on Monday.

The intersection of 66 Street and 118 Avenue was closed for several hours overnight, but had reopened by the morning.