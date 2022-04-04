Path of destruction left after police chase through northeast Edmonton
One person is in custody and at least one person was taken to hospital after the driver of a truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
The chase ended in a crash at the intersection of 118 Avenue and 66 Street after the truck crashed into a car.
One person in the vehicle was taken away on a stretcher but no other details were known about their condition as of Monday morning.
CHASE STARTED AT TRAILER PARK
Edmonton Police Service says its members were called to Evergreen Trailer Park, in the far northeast part of the city, just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
EPS says the pickup driver took off when officers attempted to speak to them. A flatbed trailer was hitched to the truck; it struck a police cruiser as the driver fled.
The driver attempted to lose police for roughly 11 kilometres, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.
Two Kirkness residents were chatting outside when they saw the truck chased by police down their block. Knowing there were only two exits from the community, the pair parked one of their trucks in the middle of the street, hoping it would be enough to stop the suspect.
Instead, the pickup driver circled around it – hitting both the Ram 3500 parked in the street, as well as a vehicle in the driveway – and evading police by driving across the yard of another neighbour. During the escape, the truck driver struck and dragged a third vehicle that had been parked on the street.
Another Kirkness resident captured footage of what she says was the police chasing the pickup and trailer across a playground in the community.
1 IN CUSTODY
One person was taken into custody after the chase ended.
Police provided no other details, noting, "This is an active investigation with many moving parts."
More information was expected to come later on Monday.
The intersection of 66 Street and 118 Avenue was closed for several hours overnight, but had reopened by the morning.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today turning stormy tonight
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King says he’s still searching for lawyers to represent him at trial more than six weeks after his arrest.
Photos show destruction of world's largest airplane in Ukraine
The full extent of the damage to the Antonov AN-225 aircraft, named 'Mriya,' or 'dream' in Ukrainian, was seen after Russian troops withdrew last week from Hostomel airfield outside Kyiv, which was among the first strategic targets of the invasion of Ukraine.
Trudeau taps former premier to take over selection process for next Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched the selection process to identify a new Supreme Court of Canada justice who will soon replace retiring justice Michael Moldaver.
Canadians becoming more divided over COVID-19 and politics, survey says
A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family. About three out of every four respondents said they believe society has become more polarized.
UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'
Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world's top body of climate scientists said Monday, warning of the consequences of inaction but also noting hopeful signs of progress.
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl is no longer recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
Foreign Minister Joly in Finland as calls grow for Russian war crimes trial
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is condemning Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians as abhorrent and senseless and says new Canadian sanctions are coming against Russia as a result.
Calgary
-
Dr. Verna Yiu fired from Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO sought
Alberta Health Services has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Calgary teen found dead in Arbour Lake had been shot: police
Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit confirm Jal Acor Jal, the 16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake, had been shot.
-
New event centre committee meets for first time as Calgary looks to replace Saddledome
Calgary's new event centre committee is off and running and the new chair of the group says it's not a matter of if a new arena will be built, it's when.
Saskatoon
-
As carbon pricing continues to climb, feds can't pin down its effect
Three years after the implementation of its signature environmental policy, the Liberal government can't say how much carbon its carbon pricing regime has prevented from being emitted.
-
U of S Huskies fall to Carleton in U Sports basketball final
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's basketball team wrapped up their season on Sunday, taking on the Carleton Ravens in the U Sports national championship.
-
Saskatoon police say they're spotting more drivers impaired by cannabis
Saskatchewan drivers will begin to notice more reminders of impaired driving in their communities this month.
Regina
-
Trial of man facing multiple first-degree murder charges begins
A trial is underway for a man accused in multiple murders between 2019 and 2020.
-
Consultant hired for preliminary Ring Road rail relocation design
A consulting firm has been selected to help the City of Regina relocate rail lines that cross Ring Road.
-
Plan to introduce digital identification system in Sask. put on hold
A plan aimed at developing optional digital identification for Saskatchewan residents has suddenly been put on hold by the provincial government.
Atlantic
-
'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
-
New survey indicates 81 per cent support official bilingualism in New Brunswick
A new survey indicates 81 per cent of New Brunswickers support the law that makes French and English official languages in the province -- the only such legislation in Canada.
-
Spring storm: Snowfall warnings in effect for Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Most schools in Nova Scotia were closed and weather warnings were in effect Monday as a spring snowfall blanketed parts of the Maritimes.
Toronto
-
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
-
Toronto's top doctor urges people to return to wearing masks as sixth wave hits Ontario
Toronto's top doctor is urging residents to return to wearing masks in public indoor settings amid a rise in COVID-19 transmission in the city.
-
Ontario reports 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, no new deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Quebec to announce the future of mask mandates on Tuesday
Quebec will announce on Tuesday what if any the future of any potential mask mandates.
-
Majority of LBPSB students, teachers still wearing masks as COVID-19 cases more than double
About 90 per cent of students, teachers and staff at schools on Montreal's West Island are still wearing their masks at all times, despite Quebec public health saying it is no longer necessary.
-
Man arrested in Montreal after being struck by pickup truck; police say he was waving a gun
A 28-year-old man who was struck by a pickup truck over the weekend is now facing weapons charges from his hospital bed, and police say the driver acted in self-defence.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King says he’s still searching for lawyers to represent him at trial more than six weeks after his arrest.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa reaches new height
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater has reached a new height, according to recent data and cases in local hospitals are rising.
-
Ontario's 'Island Dave' dies in Mexico hospital
Dave Beatty, a Brockville, Ont. man known as 'Island Dave,' has died after fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital, friends said Monday.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB to discuss new recommendations after police called on 4-year-old student
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is scheduled to meet Monday evening, to discuss the latest recommendations from a review into the removal of a Black four-year-old student from John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School by police in November 2021.
-
Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival will return this summer.
-
Guelph considering extra fee for single-use plastics
Guelph is considering taking a big step forward in reducing single-use plastics, and it could mean consumers will have to pay a little more for convenience.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge man for following women in truck, seize weapons
A 40-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with criminal harassment and indecent acts after multiple complaints about women being followed by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the Lasalle Boulevard area, police say.
-
One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crash
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.
-
Double fatality on Highway 17 near Massey
Saturday night's collision on Highway 17 was a double fatality, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Crown alleges accused in Eduardo Balaquit's disappearance and death driven by financial desperation
A trial started Monday morning for a man charged with manslaughter in the death and disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
WPS searching for missing 16-year-old girl, last seen March 21
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winnipeg teenager.
-
Dale Hawerchuk's legacy honoured with Budweiser Red Light in True North Square
A flashy new addition to True North Square is honouring the legacy of Winnipeg Jets great Dale Hawerchuk.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford starts public engagement for flood mitigation plan
Abbotsford residents impacted by catastrophic floods last fall are getting their say in plans to prevent future disasters.
-
Weeks after finishing cancer treatment, B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of British Columbia says he's tested positive for COVID-19, but that his symptoms are mild "thanks to being fully vaccinated."
-
Up to 40 cm of snow: Winter storm warning issued for some B.C. highways
Forecasters are warning drivers who rely on some British Columbia highways to be careful as a Pacific system brings heavy snowfall to some mountain passes.
Vancouver Island
-
Married couple, two dogs injured in Lantzville hit-and-run crash
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a "serious pedestrian hit-and-run" after a couple and their two dogs were struck by a car on Friday.
-
Thousands without power on Vancouver Island as 'very strong' winds expected to persist
Several thousand BC Hydro customers were in the dark Monday morning after high winds and rain downed trees and power lines on Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria Shipyards workers refuse overtime as Seaspan job action begins
Unionized workers at Victoria Shipyards have started job action with a ban on all work outside of regularly scheduled hours.