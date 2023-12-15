EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Patient, paramedic injured in ambulance crash northwest of Edmonton

    Traffic is stopped at Highway 44 and Highway 642 on Dec. 15, 2023, after a crash involving an ambulance. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe) Traffic is stopped at Highway 44 and Highway 642 on Dec. 15, 2023, after a crash involving an ambulance. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe)

    A paramedic and a patient being cared for were both taken to hospital Friday morning after police say the ambulance they were in was hit by another driver.

    RCMP were called to the intersection of Highways 44 and 642, about 40 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, shortly before 9 a.m.

    A spokesperson for the Mounties said both injuries were minor and that the driver of an SUV was charged with making an unsafe left turn.

    Police did not release the names, genders or ages of any of the people involved.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News