Patient, paramedic injured in ambulance crash northwest of Edmonton

A paramedic and a patient being cared for were both taken to hospital Friday morning after police say the ambulance they were in was hit by another driver.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Highways 44 and 642, about 40 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, shortly before 9 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Mounties said both injuries were minor and that the driver of an SUV was charged with making an unsafe left turn.

Police did not release the names, genders or ages of any of the people involved.