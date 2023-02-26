'Patients are saving a lot': U of A dental training program offers free procedures

A University of Alberta program helping train dentists from across Canada and the U.S. offers free care to patients.

The School of Dentistry's conscious IV sedation program helps licensed practicing dentists attain certification or specialization requirements. It runs five times a year, giving patients the opportunity to receive free cleanings, check-ups and simple fillings.

"It ends up being a pretty big charitable care initiative," explained Dr. James Yacyshyn, the university's continuing dental education director.

"Patients are saving a lot," he laughed. "We used to do the math on that.

"Especially given the cost of care and access to care being the challenge it is these days, it's nice being a part of this."

Laura Robbins goes to the clinic three times a year. She first heard of it through Yacyshyn after she couldn't afford costly dental work.

"It saves a lot of money," Robbins told CTV News Edmonton. "And I mean, you get the best of the best, right.

"You lay down, you are put to sleep, you wake up an hour later, and your mouth doesn't hurt," she added. "You just walk out, and you are done. It's great."

Each dentist will see a minimum of 21 patients over five days. The program stays the same, but different cohorts participate each year.

Yacyshyn says the program is the only one of its kind in Canada. Dentists pay around $22,000 in tuition to be part of the initiative, many flying their staff out to be with them.

"It's a huge financial commitment for them," Yacyshyn added. "It's a really great program."

"You are always progressing your skills," he said. "The goal is to always advance how you are taking care of your patients in practice in your respective community, but to be able to do it as a function of charitable care as well makes it very special.

"Because there's a lot of people that we've been able to take care of that may not have had access to care otherwise."