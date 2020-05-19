EDMONTON -- Country music artist Paul Brandt will be leading a taskforce guiding Alberta’s work to prevent human trafficking.

Brandt is long-time anti-trafficking advocate and founder of #NotInMyCity, a movement aimed at raising awareness about the issue.

“The launch of this taskforce acknowledges and elevates the true value of the life of every human trafficking victim. Traffickers measure the worth of another by dollar and cents without thought or concern for an individual’s dignity, safety or life," Brandt said Tuesday during the announcement.

"Today we’re standing up and saying we will not tolerate human trafficking in Alberta.”

His taskforce will guide the government in its work to combat trafficking in the Alberta.

Brandt will be joined by:

Former solicitor general and minister of children's services Heather Forsyth;

Edmonton Police Services Chief Dale McFee;

REACH Edmonton Executive Director Jan Fox;

Former RCMP director general Douglas Reti;

Catholic Social Services Director Patricia Vargas; and

CEO of Siksika Health Services Tyler White.

Premier Jason Kenney said it was Brandt’s experience and profile that would help elevate the effort.

“Paul has spent years leading the fight against trafficking both here across Canada, and has been involved in anti-human trafficking efforts internationally,"Kenney said.

"I want to thank Paul for his heart for the vulnerable."

The group will have its first meeting on Wednesday.

“Over the coming months, they’ll provide our ministry and our government with advice on steps to go forward, and we’re looking forward to seeing their good work being done,” Justice Minister and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer added.

The Alberta government recently gave royal assent to Bill 8, Protecting Survivors of Human Trafficking Act, on May 12.

The legislation defines exploitation and trafficking in Alberta law, enables survivors to sue traffickers and get protection orders easier, and creates a human trafficking awareness day in the province.