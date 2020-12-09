INGREDIENTS:

1 cup of brown sugar

1/4 cup of instant vanilla pudding

2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon

1/3 cup of melted butter

3 packages of Pillsbury Country Biscuit Dough

1 tablespoon of icing/powdered sugar

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Mix the brown sugar, vanilla pudding and ground cinnamon in a mixing bowl.

Open the biscuit dough packages, and cut each biscuit into four pieces.

Toss the cut pieces into the bowl with the sugar mix.

Put the dough pieces into your sugar mix, and coat each dough ball thoroughly.

Dump the dough pieces into a greased bundt pan.

Pour the melted butter on top evenly over the dough bits.

Cook in a preheated oven for 20 – 25 minutes (until the dough is cooked).

Remove and let cool for 10 minutes.

Flip out of the bundt pan onto a plate.

Sift some powdered sugar on top to make it festive.