Edmonton

    • Peace River, Alta., driver fined $810 after loose item hits vehicle, causing injury

    Peace River RCMP ticketed a driver after Mounties said a loose item fell off a trailer, hit another vehicle and injured the driver on October 3, 2023. (Credit: RCMP) Peace River RCMP ticketed a driver after Mounties said a loose item fell off a trailer, hit another vehicle and injured the driver on October 3, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)

    Mounties in northern Alberta have ticketed a driver $810 after a piece of a load fell off a trailer, hit another vehicle and left the driver inside of it injured.

    Peace River RCMP were called to the area of Highway 2 and Range Road 231 on the west side of town just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

    "Preliminary investigation revealed that, while the victim was driving westbound, an object fell off a vehicle traveling eastbound, striking the vehicle. The driver was injured but is recovering from their injuries," Const. Julie-Ann Strilaiff wrote in a news release.

    Police released a photo of the truck Wednesday and asked for the public's help to identify the driver.

    On Thursday, RCMP announced the driver had been found and charged under commercial vehicle safety regulations.

    RCMP did not release the names or genders of either person involved or specify what the loose object was.

