EDMONTON -- A group of 11 Peace River, Alta. doctors have issued an open letter, pleading for residents to get vaccinated as well as the the return of testing, contact tracing and isolation protocols.

The letter to patients is dated Aug. 9 and outlines the authors' "deepest concerns" that the recent removal of public health measures puts their community at risk.

"We feel it is important to publicly express our professional concerns that the risk of the COVID-19 Delta variant should not be underestimated," the letter reads.

"The virus is now more easily transmitted between people, including those who are vaccinated."

The doctors call for the resumption of testing, tracing and isolation as well as renewed rules around masking and distancing in high-risk, indoor spaces.

They're also appealing for those there to get vaccinated.

According to the most recent vaccination statistics, Peace River's vaccination rate ranks 115th among 132 local areas, with 46.5 per cent of the population having had a first shot.

The north health zone, which includes Peace River, is home to 13 of the 20 areas with the lowest vaccination rates for first shots, including High Level, with just 16 per cent of its population having had one dose of vaccine.

Peace River ranks 111th in second dose vaccination rates, about 40.5 per cent of its population.