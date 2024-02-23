Peace River teacher suspended after sexual assault charges laid

A northern Alberta school division has formally suspended a teacher more than two weeks after he was charged with child exploitation.

On Feb. 7, Brock Mackenzie Whalen, a 31-year-old teacher from Peace River, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, child exploitation and two counts of luring a child.

Whalen has been employed in several school districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including Peace River's Holy Family Catholic Regional Division, the Lloydminster Public School Division and the Saskatoon Public School Division.

At the time of his arrest, no details were given by the school division that employs him or the RCMP as to where Whalen was teaching.

Friday, the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) said Whalen had been placed on a formal suspension effective immediately.

The district did not offer any details on which school or schools he had been working at.

The HFCRD said an investigator has been hired to handle complaints, and the division is offering support services to staff, students and their families.

Parents are asked to contact their school for more information on how to access those services.

Whalen was released from custody on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court in Peace River on March 18.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact McLennan RCMP at 780-324-3086 or their local police.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Craig Ellingson