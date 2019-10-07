Local members of an international group of climate activists are blocking the Walterdale Bridge during rush hour to demand action.

Extinction Rebellion Edmonton's protest is one of 60 happening around the world Monday, called #BridgeOut.

Commuters should be prepared for major delays. Police are directing traffic away from the bridge at the top of Walterdale Hill.

Protesters will be on the bridge, blocking traffic and handing out information and cookies to motorists.

They want to send the message that governments must take action to prevent catastrophic climate and ecological breakdown.

"What we're trying to do is create enough noise that the conversation starts," George S. with Extinction Rebellion Edmonton told CTV News Edmonton."Nothing is happening, it feels like we're sleepwalking off a cliff here and we're arguing about who's gonna be late for work,"

The protesters say they will not leave until they are arrested.

"Extinction Rebellion Canada hopes to pressure elected officials to enact legally-binding policies to reduce Canada’s carbon emissions to net-zero by 2025," the group said in a written release. "This demand aligns with what the world’s best climate scientists tell us is needed to prevent runaway global warming."

