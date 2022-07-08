Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park

A peacock spotted in the area of the Jasper National Park townsite has been euthanized.

Residents and Parks Canada staff first saw the domestic peafowl last Saturday.

After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.

"The introduction of non-native species or domestic animals poses serious consequences for the natural environments of national parks, and is prohibited under the National Parks of Canada Domestic Animals Regulations," Parks Canada explained in a release.

"In this case, the risk of introducing avian disease and parasites to other natural wildlife in the park was too great to allow the bird to remain on the landscape."

Parks Canada said euthanization was the "last resort."