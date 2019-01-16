Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pedestrian, 32, taken to hospital in life-threatening condition
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 9:17AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 16, 2019 2:58PM MST
A man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at Stony Plain Road and 215 Street at approximately 8:50 a.m.
Witnesses told EPS a loaded semi-trailer dump truck headed westbound on Stony Plain Road struck a pedestrian who stepped in front of the vehicle near the Winterburn Road overpass.
The 32-year-old man was treated and taken to hospital in critical condition, EPS said. The 55-year-old drive was not injured.
The semi-trailer dump truck remained at the scene after the crash.
Stony Plain Road was closed for several hours after the crash, but has now been reopened.