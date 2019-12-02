Pedestrian crash leads to traffic tie-ups on 107 Avenue
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 8:29AM MST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a crash on the morning of Dec. 2, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Monday after being struck by vehicle at 107 Avenue and 130 Street.
Police currently have westbound lanes shut down while they are investigating, and say lanes could be closed for the next few hours.
The victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra hospital.
No charges have been laid at this time.